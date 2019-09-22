The Bills seek their first 3–0 start in eight years on Sunday when they host the winless Bengals in their home opener.

Buffalo followed up its dramatic win over the Jets with a more complete effort in a 28–14 triumph over the Giants last weekend.

Josh Allen nearly set a career-high in passing yards for the second straight game, finishing one yard shy with 253 while throwing a touchdown pass. Allen also added a six-yard scoring run and showed poise in directing a game-sealing touchdown drive after the Giants pulled within seven early in the fourth quarter. Allen has found quick chemistry with John Brown, who had seven catches for the second straight game.

Cincinnati is on the other side of the spectrum as it attempts to avoid its second 0–3 start in three seasons. The Bengals were outclassed, 41–17, at home by the 49ers on Sunday. They gave up three touchdowns on San Francisco’s first four possessions and 572 yards overall.

Cincinnati's run defense, which showed promise in limiting Seattle to 72 yards in Week 1, was gashed for 259 by a San Francisco team missing its top two running backs. The Bengals failed to adjust to misdirection plays throughout the contest, something the Bills have used to great effect early with Singletary.

First-year coach Zac Taylor has yet to unlock his team's running game, which has just 59 yards while averaging 1.79 yards per carry through the first two games. After setting a career-high with 418 passing yards in the season-opening loss to Seattle, Andy Dalton had another 311 in this defeat. John Ross III continues to thrive in the No. 1 receiver role with A.J. Green still sidelined. He finished with four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.