How to Watch Broncos vs Packers

Seeking their first 3-0 start in four years, the Packers look to maintain sole possession of first place in the NFC North and keep first-year coach Vic Fangio winless Sunday in a match against the Broncos.

While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense endured fits and spurts in winning the first two games, it has been the defense that has surprisingly stepped up in wins over division rivals Chicago and Minnesota.

For the second straight game, the Packers recorded a victory-sealing interception in the end zone—this time by Kevin King with 5:10 to play—to preserve a 21-16 victory over the Vikings last Sunday.

Rodgers and the offense looked better than it did in the Packers’ season-opening, 10-3, road win over the Bears, but it continues to be a work in progress. The veteran quarterback was at his best in the first quarter when he directed a pair of touchdown drives on Green Bay’s first two possessions, capping them with scoring passes of 15 yards to Jamaal Williams and 12 yards to Geronimo Allison. The Packers were also balanced offensively as Aaron Jones rushed for 113 yards and added another 34 receiving.

For the second straight week, Fangio faces a familiar opponent from the NFC North from his days as defensive coordinator with the Bears the previous four seasons. The Broncos couldn't deliver a win against his former employers last weekend, suffering a 16-14 loss on a 53-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro as time expired.

Denver scrambled to take a 14-13 lead with 31 seconds to play when Joe Flacco threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders, before going back to him for a go-ahead two-point conversion.

However, the Broncos were hurt by a controversial roughing the passer call on defensive end Bradley Chubb, as well as the referees putting one second back on the clock after a 25-yard completion that set up Pineiro’s last-second heroics.

Flacco finished with 292 passing yards and the touchdown to Sanders, who had 11 catches for 98 yards and looks fully recovered from a series of offseason surgeries to both his Achilles and ankle.

Denver has not opened a season 0-3 since losing its first four games in 1999. The Packers have never lost at Lambeau Field to the Broncos, going 5-0-1. Rodgers threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-23 rout in the last matchup in Green Bay in 2011.

How to Watch Broncos vs Packers

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)