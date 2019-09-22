Bruce Arians Says He Took Delay-Of-Game Penalty 'On Purpose' Before Matt Gay's Miss

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2019

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained that he took a delay-of-game penalty "on purpose" as Tampa Bay drove downfield late but wound up losing 32-31 on a missed field goal

The decision happened with the Bucs on the 9-yard line with 13 seconds to play. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Arians took the penalty which caused the team to move back to the 14-yard line, setting up an attempt from 34 yards. Rookie Matt Gay, who had missed two extra-points already, failed to convert the game-winner as time expired. 

"I just took it on purpose. He’s better back there. That field goal is easier back five yards," Arians said. "We wanted to move the ball, put it in the middle and make it easier."

The Giants held on to win after quarterback Daniel Jones led his own comeback drive before the Buccaneers' final possession. 

Tampa Bay, who dropped to 1-2, will next face the Rams on Sept. 29. 

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message