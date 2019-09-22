Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained that he took a delay-of-game penalty "on purpose" as Tampa Bay drove downfield late but wound up losing 32-31 on a missed field goal.

The decision happened with the Bucs on the 9-yard line with 13 seconds to play. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Arians took the penalty which caused the team to move back to the 14-yard line, setting up an attempt from 34 yards. Rookie Matt Gay, who had missed two extra-points already, failed to convert the game-winner as time expired.

"I just took it on purpose. He’s better back there. That field goal is easier back five yards," Arians said. "We wanted to move the ball, put it in the middle and make it easier."

Video: Here's Bruce Arians explaining that he took a delay of game penalty "on purpose" before final field goal to back up rookie Matt Gay, who had already missed one extra point and had another blocked in the same game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 23, 2019

The Giants held on to win after quarterback Daniel Jones led his own comeback drive before the Buccaneers' final possession.

Tampa Bay, who dropped to 1-2, will next face the Rams on Sept. 29.