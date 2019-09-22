They may not have been pretty wins, but both the Colts and Falcons found a way to even their respective records and now the two teams will square off Sunday in Week 3. The Colts have won 14 of the 16 all-time meetings between the teams, including six of seven in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Colts:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Jacoby Brissett first took over on the fly in 2017 and now, with a full preseason of training under his belt, was able to rally the Colts to a 19-17 victory at Tennessee last Sunday as Indianapolis's starter. Brissett’s third touchdown pass of the game, a four-yarder to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 to play was the go-ahead score, and the defense made it stand by not letting Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota get within field goal range on his final two possessions. The Colts also limited Tennessee to 242 yards, while recording four sacks–two of them by Denico Autry.

Brissett threw for just 336 yards in the first two games, but he does have five touchdown passes on just 55 attempts. Indianapolis has shown a balanced offense and has averaged 185 yards in the first two games as both Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins were an effective tandem at Tennessee by combining for 133 yards.

The Colts, though, may have a kicking crisis on their hands, er, feet. Adam Vinatieri struggled for the second straight game, missing a pair of extra points. The 46-year-old has missed three extra points and two field goals in the first two games, with Sunday’s performance prompting rumors he would retire in his 24th season. However, head coach Frank Reich gave his kicker a public vote of confidence, calling Vinatieri an “instrumental leader on our team.”

The defense, though, could be without one of its leaders, as All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is currently in the concussion protocol after suffering the injury Sunday.

Atlanta also rallied for a fourth-quarter victory in Week 2, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-20, on Sunday night on Matt Ryan’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 2:10 to play. It was the third scoring toss of the game for Ryan, who finished with 320 yards, but was also picked off three times.

Jones looked more like the receiver who warranted a three-year, $66 million extension, as he hauled in five passes for 106 yards and two scores. The go-ahead touchdown also made him the franchise’s all-time leader in yards with 10,868 in 113 games, eclipsing the mark Roddy White set in 171 games.

Calvin Ridley caught eight passes -- including Ryan’s other TD toss -- for 105 yards and his second career 100-yard game. Ryan has matched his five scoring passes with five INTs, but still has thrown for 624 yards and completed 67.9 percent of his attempts.