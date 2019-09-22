Report: Redskins TE Jordan Reed's Career 'In Jeopardy' Due to Multiple Concussions

Reed has already been ruled out of Monday night's contest due to a concussion.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 22, 2019

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed's NFL career is "in jeopardy" due to the multiple concussions the veteran has suffered throughout his years in the league, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

According to Schefter, those within the Redskins organization and around the league are concerned Reed will not be able to play again. Reed has already been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Bears because of his latest concussion, which he suffered during Washington's third preseason game last month.

Though the exact number of concussions Reed has suffered is unknown, the Redskins believe Reed would put himself at grave risk by playing again.

Reed, 29, reportedly still wants to play and will continue to undergo testing to see if he's cleared.

Drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft, Reed had a breakout season in 2015, catching 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Kickoff between the Redskins and Bears is slated for 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message