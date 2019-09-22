Redskins tight end Jordan Reed's NFL career is "in jeopardy" due to the multiple concussions the veteran has suffered throughout his years in the league, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

According to Schefter, those within the Redskins organization and around the league are concerned Reed will not be able to play again. Reed has already been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Bears because of his latest concussion, which he suffered during Washington's third preseason game last month.

Though the exact number of concussions Reed has suffered is unknown, the Redskins believe Reed would put himself at grave risk by playing again.

Reed, 29, reportedly still wants to play and will continue to undergo testing to see if he's cleared.

Drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft, Reed had a breakout season in 2015, catching 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Kickoff between the Redskins and Bears is slated for 8:15 p.m. on Monday.