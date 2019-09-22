Ravens Attempt Dropkick in Final Minutes to Save Last Timeout vs. Chiefs

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2019

The Ravens smartly used a dropkick to save a timeout in the final minutes of Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.  

The play happened with 2:01 to play in the fourth quarter when the Ravens were kicking off down five, with only one timeout. Had Kansas City gotten the ball, the team could have burned the two-minute warning. But Justin Tucker drop-kicked the ball, forcing the play to be blown dead immediately after Mecole Hardman signaled for a fair catch. 

While the play was smart, the Chiefs picked up a first down to run out the clock and took the win. 

The Ravens next take on the Browns next Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET. 

