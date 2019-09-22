The Ravens smartly used a dropkick to save a timeout in the final minutes of Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.

The play happened with 2:01 to play in the fourth quarter when the Ravens were kicking off down five, with only one timeout. Had Kansas City gotten the ball, the team could have burned the two-minute warning. But Justin Tucker drop-kicked the ball, forcing the play to be blown dead immediately after Mecole Hardman signaled for a fair catch.

This was one way to save a timeout



While the play was smart, the Chiefs picked up a first down to run out the clock and took the win.

The Ravens next take on the Browns next Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.