The New Orleans Saints will start veteran Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, reports ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The team did not name a starter for this week's game, but head coach Sean Payton has said Bridgewater and Taysom Hill would both see action.

Bridgewater was pressed into duty during last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams when longtime starter Drew Brees was injured.

Brees is expected to miss up to six weeks after having surgery to repair an injured right thumb.

The 26-year-old Bridgewater was 17-for-30 for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Rams.

He is 17–12 as a starter in five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Saints.