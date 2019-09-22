Report: Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater To Start vs. Seahawks

Teddy Bridgewater to reportedly get starting nod for Saints against the Seahawks.

By Scooby Axson
September 22, 2019

The New Orleans Saints will start veteran Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, reports ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The team did not name a starter for this week's game, but head coach Sean Payton has said Bridgewater and Taysom Hill would both see action.

Bridgewater was pressed into duty during last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams when longtime starter Drew Brees was injured.

Brees is expected to miss up to six weeks after having surgery to repair an injured right thumb.

The 26-year-old Bridgewater was 17-for-30 for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Rams.

He is 17–12 as a starter in five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Saints.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message