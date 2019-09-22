Sunday Night Football returns to Cleveland for the first time in 11 years when the Browns host the defending NFC champion Rams.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 8:20 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Browns have not been on Sunday Night Football since a 10–6 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the 2008 season. They primed themselves for this marquee matchup with a 23–3 victory over the hapless Jets on the road Monday night.

Odell Beckham put the game out of reach with an 89-yard catch and run touchdown late in the third quarter that also became the longest pass of Baker Mayfield's career. Beckham finished with six catches for 161 yards, including a jaw-dropping one-handed grab for 33 yards on Cleveland's opening possession that served as a reminder why he is must-see television for NFL fans.

Mayfield finished with 325 passing yards, but the Browns played the game doing just enough to win against a Jets team that played its third-string quarterback for much of the game. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knocked Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian out of the game in the second quarter with a hit that resulted in Siemian dislocating his ankle and ending his season. Garrett finished with three sacks, giving him an NFL-best five through the first two games and 25.5 total since being the first overall selection in the 2017 draft.

If the Rams are nursing a hangover from their Super Bowl loss to New England, it certainly has not shown through the first two games. Los Angeles won a rematch of the conference title game last weekend, beating New Orleans 27–9 at home. Jared Goff was again efficient offensively, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown, while completing 19 of 28 passes. The Rams' offense has looked more complete with the return of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed the last eight regular season games and postseason with a knee injury.

Kupp had a 66-yard reception and finished with five catches for 120 yards, but he brings a versatile dimension to coach Sean McVay's offense that lets him mix and match personnel, while operating out of base formations opposing defenses cannot clue in against.