Lamar Jackson has the opportunity to avenge his only regular season loss since taking over as the starting quarterback of the Ravens when he squares off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday in a clash of 2-0 teams.

How to Watch Ravens vs Chiefs

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

Jackson went into Kansas City last year having made just three starts after replacing the injured Joe Flacco, but gave the Chiefs all they could handle before being forced out of the game in overtime with an ankle injury suffered due to a sack. Baltimore would lose the game, 27-24, but the 2018 first-round pick showed he was ready to run a team after accounting for 214 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdown passes.

Jackson has shown signs he is a more well-rounded quarterback in his first full season under center, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman tailoring the offense to his needs similar to how he worked with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. After tearing apart Miami through the air in Week 1, Jackson reminded the league he still has plenty of elusiveness as a runner, finishing with 120 yards on the ground last Sunday when the Ravens held off the Cardinals.

The second-year signal-caller also finished with 272 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jackson has now gone seven regular season games and 171 pass attempts without being picked off, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,382 yards and 11 touchdowns in that span, while also rushing for 492 yards and three scores.

Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown shook off a hip injury to total eight catches for 86 yards.

Baltimore’s defense forced the Cardinals to settle for field goals three times on lengthy drives, before allowing a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes provided his share of memorable moments in last year’s win, none more amazing than his 40-yard strike to Tyreek Hill on 4th-and-9 that eventually led to a touchdown pass on another fourth down play.

Mahomes finished with 377 yards and three touchdowns in that win and has shown no signs of letting up in the early part of 2019 after firing four second-quarter touchdown passes and finishing with 443 yards in Kansas City’s, 28-10, victory at Oakland last Sunday.

The Chiefs offense barely missed a beat without the injured Hill, thanks to Demarcus Robinson’s two touchdown catches. Robinson and tight end Travis Kelce both cleared 100 yards receiving, with Robinson finishing with a career-high 172 yards.

Mahomes has matched Jackson with seven touchdown tosses without an interception while racking up 821 passing yards in the first two games. Mahomes has already recorded 10 300-yard games and a pair of 400-yard efforts in his first 19 starts. He became the first player in NFL history with six 300-yard, 4-touchdown games in the first 40 games of his career.