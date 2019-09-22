Life in the Big Easy just got far more difficult for the Saints, who will begin a lengthy period without star quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday in a road clash against the unbeaten Seahawks.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Brees suffered a thumb injury late in the first quarter of New Orleans' 27-9 loss to the Rams last Sunday when his right hand made contact with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The 40-year-old Brees, who stayed behind in Los Angeles to see a hand specialist, is expected to miss eight weeks. It's a significant blow to a team expected to contend for the NFC title and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since defeating Indianapolis in 2010. Brees led the Saints to the conference title game last season, where a controversial missed penalty contributed to an overtime defeat.

Seattle has scraped out wins by a combined three points over AFC North teams to start the season, including a 28–26 victory in Week 2. Russell Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns for the Seahawks, whose last 3–0 start came in their Super Bowl-winning 2013 season.

Wilson is off to a blazing start with 495 yards and five touchdown passes while, completing 78.2% of his passes without an interception. Seattle's defense was uneven to a degree, but Wilson and running back Chris Carson did them no favors with fumbles deep in Seahawks territory that the Steelers converted into 14 points.

This is the first meeting between the Seahawks and Saints since Brees rallied New Orleans from an 11-point first half deficit to record a 25–20 victory in 2016.