The Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins will both be looking to answer some questions when the two teams face off on Monday Night Football at FedEx Field.

Despite leaving Denver with a 1–1 record last week, the Bears will be eyeing another step forward with a win over Washington. Chicago's offense has put up just 19 points and 527 yards in two games, putting extra pressure on the defense and kicker Eddy Pineiro to carry the load. Mitch Trubisky has yet to find his footing, but a matchup against the Redskins' defense, one of the worst in the league through two weeks, could give the offense the boost it desperately needs.

The Redskins will be coming into the game looking for their first win on Monday after suffering two divisional defeats to the Eagles and Cowboys. While the passing game has been reliable, Washington will need some help on the ground if it's to get passed a tough Chicago defense. The Redskins have lost seven straight MNF outings but have beaten the Bears in seven consecutive games.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN