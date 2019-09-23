Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Undergoes Successful Surgery on Right Elbow

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2019

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced in a statement through spokesperson Burt Lauten.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in consultation with Steelers team physician Jim Bradley, according to the team.

According to the statement, once Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh, he will immediately begin working on his rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.

The quarterback avoided Tommy John surgery after getting injured in the Steelers' loss to the Seahawks on Sept. 15. 

Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger as the starter, and the Steelers lost to the 49ers on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message