Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced in a statement through spokesperson Burt Lauten.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in consultation with Steelers team physician Jim Bradley, according to the team.

According to the statement, once Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh, he will immediately begin working on his rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.

The quarterback avoided Tommy John surgery after getting injured in the Steelers' loss to the Seahawks on Sept. 15.

Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger as the starter, and the Steelers lost to the 49ers on Sunday.