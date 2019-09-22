Report: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Won't Need Tommy John Surgery

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return for the 2020 season.

By Scooby Axson
September 22, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger is set to have right elbow surgery ending his 2019 season, but the Steelers quarterback won't need Tommy John surgery, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Tommy John surgery, most common with baseball pitchers, involves total ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction and can sideline athletes for up to 18 months.

Roethlisberger is expected to be ready for the 2020 season, according to the report.

"He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we've heard, we're comfortable that's a strong possibility," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week.

The 37-year-old Roethlisberger was injured during Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger in the lineup and threw for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rudolph is set to make his second career start against the San Francisco 49ers, and will be backed up by Devlin Hodges, who was promoted from the practice squad.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message