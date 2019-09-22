Ben Roethlisberger is set to have right elbow surgery ending his 2019 season, but the Steelers quarterback won't need Tommy John surgery, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Tommy John surgery, most common with baseball pitchers, involves total ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction and can sideline athletes for up to 18 months.

Roethlisberger is expected to be ready for the 2020 season, according to the report.

"He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we've heard, we're comfortable that's a strong possibility," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week.

The 37-year-old Roethlisberger was injured during Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger in the lineup and threw for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rudolph is set to make his second career start against the San Francisco 49ers, and will be backed up by Devlin Hodges, who was promoted from the practice squad.