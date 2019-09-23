Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens says he made a bad decision when he called a draw play on a 4th and 9 when the Browns were driving for a potential tying score on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

The play resulted in a handoff to running back Nick Chubb, who gained only two yards, handing the ball back over to the Rams, who eventually won 20–13.

"It just didn't work. It was a bad call," Kitchens said. "We're trying to win the game and we're on their side of the field. Bad call."

ESPN Stats & Information later said that no team had attempted a draw on fourth-and-9 or more in the last 12 years, when the network started tracking play calls.

Kitchens also admitted bad playcalling when the Browns again had a chance to possibly tie the score.

Cleveland found themselves with a 1st and goal at the Los Angeles 4-yard line with 43 seconds left. But with three timeouts Baker Mayfield threw the ball four straight times, the last of which was intercepted, dropping the Browns to 1–2.

"I should've run it one time," Kitchens said. "I should've -- that's why I'm kicking myself in the ass for it right now."

"If you are looking to blame somebody, blame me," Kitchens added. "Do not blame any of our players. Do not blame any of our other coaches. Just blame me because I can take it. Just blame me The

The Browns (1–2) next take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.