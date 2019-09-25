Baker Mayfield is not concerned over Rex Ryan's opinion of him.

Earlier this week, the former Jets coach called Mayfield "overrated as hell" on ESPN's Get Up while criticizing his accuracy and speed among other things. When reporters brought up Ryan's comments with Mayfield on Thursday, the Browns quarterback dismissed them.

"It's whatever," he said. "In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, 'if you don't wear orange and brown you don't matter.' And Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason."

#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019

Mayfield hasn't had a strong start to the 2019 season. Through three games, he's thrown three touchdowns and five interceptions with a completion percentage of 56.9. However, he put together a strong rookie season with 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and a 63.8 completion percentage and has plenty of time this year to improve.