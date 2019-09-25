Ravens safety Earl Thomas isn't interested in hearing more about the hype that surrounded the Browns all offseason.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, Thomas said he and the Ravens "got tired" of the national buzz Cleveland generated after making a number of moves leading up to the 2019 season.

"The media was talking about OBJ and that tandem and Baker Mayfield, the next savior," Thomas said, per ESPN. "Then, to add on to that, Coach [John Harbaugh] talked about it a couple of times in meetings. So guys kind of got tired about it."

Thomas added that, while Harbaugh told the team the Browns were strong on paper, players "heard that, and basically said, like, 'It sounds good, but we'll see.'"

The Browns have started the season a disappointing 1–2, while the Ravens lead the division at 2–1. The two teams face off on Sunday in an AFC North battle.

"That's just what it is—it's hype," Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "You can't really buy into it. You don't really know what a team is until you see them on Sunday. When somebody gets hit in the mouth, what's the plan then?"

Kickoff between the two teams is slated for 1 p.m. ET.