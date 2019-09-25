Report: Jalen Ramsey Expected At Practice Amid Trade Request

Jalen Ramsey reportedly expected at Jaguars practice despite calling in sick earlier this week.

By Scooby Axson
September 25, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to show up at the team's facility on Wednesday amid his request to be traded, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Ramsey had called in sick and informed the team that he will not be practicing earlier this week.

After Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, Ramsey said he wanted to be dealt, citing feeling disrespected by the organization.

He still played in the team's win over the Tennessee Titans last Thursday, recording nine tackles and one forced fumble.

According to NFL.com, Ramsey is dealing with injuries to his lower back and hamstrings but the team has no plans to trade Ramsey.

It is not known if Ramsey will play in Sunday's game against the winless Denver Broncos.

Ramsey, 24, still has two years left on his rookie contract. He is making $3.6 million this year and is set to make $13.7 million in 2020 after the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option in the spring.

