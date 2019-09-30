The fourth Sunday of the NFL season was once again the day of the underdog, as the Browns, Buccaneers, and Raiders pulled off road upsets in games the experts out in Vegas didn't expect. Week 4 also either left fantasy owners elated or disappointed.

Let's take a look back at the week that was.

Biggest Touchdown Vulture

Brandon Bolden, RB, Patriots

Sony Michel and James White owners have been waiting for this exact scenario. “Patriots first and goal from inside the five. Here it comes, Michel up the middle or White swinging out wide... In for the score is Brandon Bolden! Wait, who?” The Brandon Bolden who has five rushing yards on the season and is owned in 0% of leagues? Seriously? Michel rushed 17 times for 63 yards, but he was not given the rock inside the five? White caught eight passes for 57 yards but also failed to find the endzone in Week 4 in Buffalo. The Patriots’ only offensive touchdown of the game went to a fantasy irrelevant fourth-string running back that helped no one in fantasy football. Go figure.

"Vintage Performance" Award

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

Failing to score a touchdown in any game or top 67 receiving yards in this young season, Landry finally had a strong performance, grabbing eight balls for 167 yards. However, he failed to find the endzone yet again and left the game with a concussion, so his status is unknown for next week at San Francisco. Landry was started in less than 25% of leagues as most were not willing to trust him on the road against the Ravens. In addition, the Browns also get slot WR Antonio Callaway back next week from suspension.

"A Win is a Win is a Win" Performance

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Who would have ever imagined that the Chiefs would improve to 4-0 and score three offensive touchdowns without any of them being from the hand of reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes? Mahomes threw for 315 yards and rushed for 54 in Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Lions, but failed to add to his 10 touchdown passes on the season. You would have to go back to Week 5 of last season versus Jacksonville for the only time in 2018 he failed to throw at least one touchdown pass. You can bet Andy Reid will make sure Mahomes gets going next Sunday night at home against the Colts.

Best Vanishing Act

Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Browns

My model last week flagged Beckham as the biggest potential bust of any WR1 in Week 4 as we highlighted in last week’s Risky Plays feature. Subsequently, OBJ put up his worst game of the season with just two receptions for 20 yards. Beckham has not lived up to his high-draft status and currently ranks outside the top 15 among all wideouts through four weeks with only one touchdown.

"That Probably Won't Happen Again" Award

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

Tom Brady may have upped his career record to 31-3 against the Buffalo Bills, but he certainly didn't help any of his fantasy owners in Week 4. Brady passed for a paltry 150 yards and an interception, and failed to throw a touchdown in Orchard Park for the third straight year. You have to go back to Week 8 of 2016 for the last time Brady threw a touchdown pass in upstate New York. Brady should get back on track in Week 5 against a Redskins defense that has surrendered the second-most passing touchdowns (10) through four games.

"Flashes of Brilliance" Quarterback

Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers

Raise your hand if you saw this coming. The Vegas books certainly didn't, as experts out in the desert posted Winston and the Bucs as double-digit underdogs on the road against the previously unbeaten L.A. Rams. Winston was sensational in the Bucs’ 55-40 upset win-—arguably the best game of his career. He shredded the Rams defense for 385 yards and four touchdowns en route to 34.15 points in the SI Fantasy Football World Championships. The former Florida State QB has been superb throwing for more than 380 yards in consecutive weeks with seven touchdowns.

"Who Didn't See This Coming?" Running Back

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Chubb had easily his best game of the season rushing for more than 100 yards for the first time this season. In addition to gaining 165 yards on the ground, Chubb scored three touchdowns and added three catches for 18 yards, earning top RB honors in PPR formats with 39.3 fantasy points. Chubb has positioned himself as an RB1 regardless of matchup and among the top-5 running backs going forward.

"We Told You So" Award

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

SI & FullTime Fantasy told you repeatedly Godwin would be 2019's Breakout Player and he's living up to that high standard. Many fantasy owners were concerned up until kickoff that Godwin would miss Week 4 with a hip injury. Well, let's just say if Godwin was playing hurt, opposing defenses should be worried about facing him when he is at full strength. Godwin grabbed 12 of his 14 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and was simply unstoppable on Sunday. Godwin's 41.2 PPR points were best among all WRs in Week 4 and he’s blossoming into a fantasy star before our eyes.

Best "New Sheriff In Town" Sleeper

Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks

My model designated Dissly as the tight end to stream in Week 4 against Arizona. Dissly did not disappoint, grabbing a season-high seven balls for 57 yards and a score. Dissly has 18 receptions and four touchdowns in the last three weeks and has emerged as a must-start becoming a favorite target of Russell Wilson.

"Burned By Injury" Award

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

Mack was expected to have a big game, with increased volume with T.Y. Hilton sitting out while running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league against a banged-up Raiders defense. Those hopes came to a crashing end for his fantasy owners after he was forced out after gaining just 39 rushing yards. His 3.9 fantasy points likely doomed many owners who started Mack as their RB1. If he can get healthy, Mack has a plus matchup next Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Best "Stop & Take Notice" Playmaker

Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons

If you haven't been paying attention, Falcons TE Austin Hooper is putting up monster numbers. Hooper caught nine of 11 targets for 130 yards in Week 4 against the Titans. The fourth-year TE now has back-to-back 24-point PPR performances and has 28 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Hooper (70.7 PPR points) ranks as the overall TE2 at his position and has more points than Odell Beckham, Adam Thielen, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley. Just let that sink in. Hooper's production has now landed him not only as a TE1 going forward, but as a high-end flex option as well.

Best "Can He Keep It Up?" RB

Darrel Williams, RB, Chiefs

Williams has now posted 15+ fantasy points in consecutive weeks splitting time with LeSean McCoy since starting RB Damien Williams went down with a knee injury. Williams scored two touchdowns and caught three passes for 43 yards rewarding owners who used him at the flex position against Detroit. Williams will be in the RB3/flex discussion once again in Week 5 against the Colts, should Damien Williams be out for a third straight week.

Best "Patience is a Virtue" Stash

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

Rookie A.J. Brown had a grand opening career game in Week 1 at Cleveland, making three receptions for 100 yards. However, many owners soured on Brown after he had only four catches for 29 yards combined in the last two games entering Sunday. Brown hauled in three balls for 94 yards and two touchdowns (25.4 PPR points) in Week 4 against Atlanta. Mariota and the Titans’ passing attack is hard to trust, but Brown (owned in less than 10% of leagues) could be a player to grab and stash.