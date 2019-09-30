Panthers Expecting Kyle Allen to Start Week 5, No Update for Cam Newton

Kyle Allen has started the last two games for the Panthers after Cam Newton was sidelined with a foot injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2019

For the third straight week, the Panthers will likely go with Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday.

Although Rivera did not say it was certain, and only that he expects the second-year quarterback to get his third consecutive start in Week 5 against the Jaguars, he also explained he has no further update on injured starter Cam Newton besides the video he posted about his injury and rehab on Friday.

Allen took over after Newton was sidelined for Week 3 due to a foot injury he initially suffered in the preseason. Newton also missed Week 4's contest against the Texans. It was reported prior to Week 4 that Newton is potentially dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

The Panthers started the season 0-2 but have won both games Allen started. He went 19-for-26 for 261 yards and four touchdowns in his first start and then 24-for-34 for 232 yards in the second.

