Panthers' Cam Newton Ruled Out for Week 3 vs. Cardinals With Foot Injury

Newton reaggravated a foot injury in Carolina's Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

By Emily Caron
September 20, 2019

The Panthers have officially ruled out quarterback Cam Newton for Week 3's game against the Cardinals due to his foot injury.

Newton missed practice this week after being diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain in the preseason. He appeared to aggravate the injury in Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Newton was listed as day-to-day before being written off for Sunday's game.

Newton and the Panthers have struggled to start the 2019 season. The former No. 1 pick was averaging a career-low 6.4 yards per attempt while failing to throw a touchdown pass in either of Carolina's first two games prior to reaggravating the injury.

Second-year quarterback Kyle Allen, 23, will start for Carolina on Sunday. The Panthers signed Allen as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Allen has made one career-start, defeating the Saints 33-15 in Week 17 of the 2018 season. Sunday will mark a reunion of sorts for Allen, who battled Arizona QB Kyler Murray for the starting role at Texas A&M in 2015.

The Panthers also drafted Will Grier out of West Virginia this year, who is listed behind Allen on the team's depth chart.

Kickoff between Carolina (0–2) and Arizona (0–1–1) is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

