Report: Mitchell Trubisky Suffered Dislocated Shoulder, Slight Labrum Tear vs. Vikings

Trubisky will reportedly not need surery and should be back "sooner rather than later."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 30, 2019

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dislocated his left shoulder and suffered a slight labrum tear during the team's win against the Vikings on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, an initial MRI on Monday revealed the extent of Trubisky's injury, which will likely sideline him for the Bears' Week 5 game against the Raiders in London. Trubisky reportedly will not need surgery and is expected to return to action "sooner rather than later."

Trubisky left Chicago's 16–6 victory over the Vikings in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. The play occurred around the 12-minute mark after Trubisky was sacked by the Vikings' Danielle Hunter and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

After halftime, Trubisky returned to Bears sideline with his left arm in a sling. Coach Matt Nagy initially told reporters that he did not believe Trubisky's injury was season-ending.

Trubisky has completed 69% of his passes so far in 2019 for 588 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

In Trubisky's absence, the Bears will turn to 11-year pro Chase Daniel, who led the offense to an opening-drive touchdown Sunday and managed the game as Chicago moved to 3–1 on the season.

