With four weeks of the fantasy football season done, it's apparent where the strengths and weaknesses are for your team. Those doing really well will look to the waiver wire for long-term stashes, and those in need of a win this week to keep their playoff hopes alive will seek an option that will produce immediately. Either way, always take a look at the waiver wire every week and aim to bolster the team. The Lions and Dolphins are on bye in Week 5.

Below are players I recommend adding who are owned in under 40% of leagues on Yahoo, ESPN or CBS.

Quarterbacks

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Brissett has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks with multiple touchdowns in each of the first four games. Brissett had a season-high 46 pass attempts in Week 4 against the Raiders with the Colts playing from behind, and he had 265 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It could have been better if his receivers didn't drop several passes. Brissett also played without T.Y. Hilton and has 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. The Colts will play the Chiefs in Week 5 and Brissett will likely be asked to pass a lot.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

The defense hasn't stopped anyone and the Bengals have consistently played from behind. Dalton entered Week 4 second in the NFL with 129 pass attempts. The offense has been better under coach Zac Taylor and will play the Cardinals this week in what shapes up to be a high-scoring game. The Cardinals, who allow 290 passing yards per game, play at a very fast pace and the Bengals have, too.

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Minshew doesn't have a high ceiling, but he's been consistent. He passed for 204 yards with two touchdowns in a win over the Titans in Week 3 when the team was playing from ahead the whole way, and he led the Jaguars to a comeback win on the road in Denver with 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Running Backs

Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Williams is owned in most competitive leagues, but he's still under-owned in ESPN. Of course, his role depends on the status of Damien Williams, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury. If he sits this week, Darrel will be in play again. Darrel played 51.4% of the snaps on Sunday, while LeSean McCoy played 45.7%. Darrel wasn't great on the ground with eight carries for 13 yards, but he scored twice and was on the field a lot in the fourth quarter. He added three receptions for 43 yards and had 11 touches, one week after getting 14 touches. If he gets double-digit touches in this offense, he's worth starting.

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers' backfield has looked like one to avoid, but it's becoming clear Jones is the best player and needs more touches. It went in that direction against the Rams with Jones playing 49% of the snaps, Dare Ogunbowale at 28% and Peyton Barber 26%. Jones had 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and caught a 12-yard pass. He also had a few big gains called back due to penalties. Barber rushed for 19 yards on nine carries with a score. Jones has rushed for 234 yards on 50 carries (4.7 yards per rush), while Barber has 53 carries for 182 yards (3.4 yards per rush).

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are coming off a bye and Mostert is sitting on some waiver wires. He will lose value if Tevin Coleman returns this week from a high ankle sprain, but if he remains out Mostert should get double-digit touches. He had 16 touches in Week 2 and 12 in Week 3.

Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman played 62.5% of the snaps and got the bulk of the touches with 12 carries for 28 yards and eight receptions for 72 yards. Smith was still involved, playing 37.5% of the snaps. Smith had two carries for 11 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run, and caught two passes for 20 yards. If Freeman goes down, Smith will play a big role.

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

Marlon Mack left the game early against the Raiders with an ankle injury and had two touches in the second half. The reports indicate Mack is fine and since the team was trailing and in pass mode, they went with Hines more. The practice reports will be key. Hines could be added in deeper formats since this could be a week he sees more action should the Chiefs play with a lead. Hines played 45% of the snaps against Oakland and caught all six targets for 39 yards.

Dexter Williams, Green Bay Packers

A deep league special. Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher in Week 4 after taking a vicious hit from the Eagles' Derek Barnett. Williams is in the concussion protocol and the Packers seem reluctant to put a heavy workload on Aaron Jones.

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

One week after getting no touches, Samuels was a big part of the offense Monday night. He had 10 carries for 26 yards with a touchdown and caught all eight targets for 57 yards. Samuels was also used in the wildcat formation and completed three passes for 31 yards on sweep passes. He tied for the team lead in targets with James Conner as both had eight. The Steelers threw a lot of short passes to the running backs. It remains to be seen if this will be part of the gameplan going forward, but Samuels should be added.

Wide Receivers

Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers

It has been a roller coaster ride already for Allison, who played 50% of the snaps in Week 1 and didn't have a reception. He followed up with four catches for 25 yards with a touchdown before one catch for minus-one yard in Week 3, causing many to drop Allison. He only had four targets in Week 4, but caught three passes for 52 yards with a touchdown. He's more appealing if Davante Adams (who is dealing with turf toe) misses time.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Beasley has reached double-digit points in PPR formats in three of four games. In the other one, he had nine points. His floor is high each week. He led the Bills in targets against the Patriots in Week 4 with 13, catching seven passes for 75 yards. Beasley, who has 23 targets the last two games, hasn't scored a touchdown, but he has caught 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards.

Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers

Pettis went from the highest 49ers wide receiver drafted to being cut in a lot of leagues. Pettis barely played in Week 1 and the 49ers have played several wide receivers with none playing a huge percentage of the snaps. Pettis played 41.8% of the snaps in Week 3 and had the winning touchdown despite tight coverage. He had four catches for 20 yards with the score on five targets and could see his role grow in an improving offense.

Dontrelle Inman, Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams missed Week 4 with a back injury and Travis Benjamin was out with a hip injury. The Chargers are extremely thin at wide receiver, and depending on the status of that duo, Inman could see a good amount of snaps again in Week 5. Inman played 74.6% of the snaps and led the team with seven targets, catching five passes for 76 yards.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Brown will be a frustrating player because of the offense he plays in. If he were getting more targets, the appeal would be higher. Brown is a bench stash in case of injuries or bye week issues. He's capable of putting up big games as he showed in Week 4 against a depleted Falcons secondary. Brown caught all three of his targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He has two games of at least 94 receiving yards and two with 25 yards or fewer. Brown has 17 targets in four games.

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

Injuries have been a problem for Coutee, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury. The Texans acquired Kenny Stills in a trade and he has played more than Coutee. Stills left Week 4 with a hamstring injury and Coutee replaced him in the slot. The Texans' offense has disappointed, but Coutee could see more snaps if Stills misses time and makes Coutee an add in deeper formats, especially with a beat-up Falcons secondary ahead this week.

Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons

Sanu always has a few games every season that are viable. He doesn't have a high ceiling, but with injuries, bye weeks and the Falcons being pass-heavy due to facing deficits, he's someone to consider. Sanu has reached double-digit points in PPR formats in three of four games and has 18 targets the last two games. The Falcons' offensive line is dealing with some injuries and Matt Ryan was getting the ball out quickly, which benefited Sanu against the Titans. He caught nine of 12 targets for 91 yards.

Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns

Callaway returns from a four-game suspension this week. Jarvis Landry left Sunday's game with a concussion and Rashard Higgins missed his third consecutive game with a knee injury. That could open up more opportunities for Callaway.

Tight Ends

Chris Herndon, New York Jets

This is another reminder that Herndon will be back from his suspension in Week 6. The Jets' offense will get better once Sam Darnold returns from mono and Herndon was good last season as a rookie, especially over the final 11 games. He has the potential to be a Top 10 tight end from the time he returns.

Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers

Graham has been the epitome of boom or bust. He opened the season with three catches for 30 yards with a touchdown followed by two consecutive games with no catches. In Week 4, Graham caught six of nine targets for 61 yards with a touchdown. If Davante Adams has to miss time, it will help Graham get more targets.

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

Doyle was mentioned here last week and came through with a touchdown in Week 4. Doyle had eight targets and caught four passes for 22 yards with the score. Eric Ebron scored late on a 48-yard touchdown, his only one of the game as he had five targets and dropped three. The Colts play the Chiefs this week and will likely be pass-heavy.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Every week Knox is getting better, and he had an impressive catch on Sunday against the Patriots, falling to the ground and hauling in a 21-yard pass. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. The week before against the Bengals, Knox caught three of four targets for 67 yards with a touchdown. The Bills play the Titans this week and they allowed a touchdown to a tight end in each of the first three games before allowing Austin Hooper to catch nine passes for 130 yards. After a bye in Week 6, Knox then gets the Dolphins.

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cardinals have been gashed by tight ends, and if you're desperate for one in Week 5, Eifert is next up. The Cardinals have allowed the most fantasy points and have allowed a touchdown in every game to a tight end with a total of six against T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Greg Olsen and Will Dissly.