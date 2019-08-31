The Texans acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide reciever Kenny Stills from the Dolphins on Saturday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miami will reportedly receive a "massive haul of picks," including two first-round picks and second-round pick, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Houston reportedly discussed acquiring Tunsil on Friday in exchange for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was traded to the Seahawks on Saturday. Tunsil was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Stills spent the first two seasons of his career in New Orleans before joining the Dolphins in 2015. The Oklahoma product caught 37 passes last season and scored six touchdowns.

The Texans reached the playoffs for the third time in four years last season. They won the AFC South at 11–5, but lost to the Colts in the AFC Wild Card.

Miami finished last in the AFC East in 2018 at 5–11. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.