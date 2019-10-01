Beer is known to be expensive at NFL games, but one fan received an unusually hefty charge for his drinks as part of a vendor's alleged scam at Sunday's Dolphins-Chargers game at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade police said vendor Nathaniel Collier was arrested for charging a fan $724 for two beers at the game. Collier swiped the fan's card with a personal card reader instead of the device issued to vendors at the stadium. However, the fan received an alert from his bank shortly after the transaction to warn him of the large charge. It also included the vendor's name.

Collier, a 33-year-old walking vendor, was working for Rocket Man, a subcontractor, and not Hard Rock Stadium or the Dolphins. Rocket Man issued a statement to the Miami Herald saying Collier was fired following his arrest.

"As the chosen provider of walking vendors across dozens of stadiums, we take the matter of security extremely seriously, and train and monitor our vendors to safeguard our customers," Rocket Man said in the statement. "Our onsite supervisor contacted the authorities immediately upon learning of the overcharge on what was Mr. Collier's unauthorized personal device."

The company also issued a full refund to the fan.

Collier faces two felony charges of using a skimming device and third-degree grand theft, according to court records. The Miami Herald reports he was issued a $10,000 bond.