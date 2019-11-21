Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is countersuing Britney Taylor, a gymnast the WR met while they both were attending Central Michigan, for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

Brown is denying the accusations against him and requesting a jury trial.

In September, the New York Times reported that Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of three separate incidents of sexual assault.

Brown responded by claiming his sexual relationship with Taylor was always consensual and that Taylor attempted to secure a more than $1.6 million investment from Brown for her gymnastics business.

His countersuit claims Taylor’s “false accusations” in 2019 affected his business dealings.

"In summary, after enduring a failed business endeavor and also failing to gain the relationship status she desired with Brown, Taylor began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit targeting Brown both personally and professionally," Brown's filing states. "Taylor's acts have all but ruined Brown's career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm."

Taylor’s lawsuit says Brown sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in June 2017, exposing himself and kissing her without consent in the first incident. Later that month, Brown allegedly "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back" and then bragged about the incident in profane emails attached to the lawsuit.

Taylor ended her working relationship with Brown following the alleged assault only to relent several months later after he contacted her to apologize and assured her he would "cease any sexual advances."

According to Taylor's lawsuit, on May 20, 2018, she claims Brown "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her." Taylor tried to resist him, according to the lawsuit, screaming and shouting "no" and "stop" repeatedly. Brown allegedly refused.

The NFL is currently investigating accusations of sexual misconduct by the former Raiders and Patriots receiver. Earlier this month, Brown met with the league to address the allegations in a meeting that reportedly lasted about eight hours. Brown has denied all allegations. No decision has been announced regarding his future.

Brown was released by the Patriots after playing just one game during Week 2 against the Dolphins. New England decided to release him after it was revealed by Sports Illustrated that Brown sent text messages to an artist who accused him of misconduct at his home in 2017. Those messages came just days after SI reported additional accusations against Brown ranging from a previously untold account of sexual misconduct, a charity auction theft, multiple domestic incidents, and a long list of unpaid debts.