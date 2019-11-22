Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner have been ruled out for Sunday's AFC North matchup against the Bengals, the team announced on Friday.

Both Conner and Smith-Schuster didn't practice for three straight days this week after leaving last Thursday's game against the Browns with injuries.

Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds will be available to play in place of Conner, who re-aggravated his shoulder injury last week.

Smith-Schuster has been ruled out due to a knee injury and concussion, which he suffered on the same play in the second quarter against Cleveland. He currently leads Pittsburgh's receivers with 524 yards and three touchdowns on 38 catches.

For the Bengals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out while he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Cincinnati will host the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.