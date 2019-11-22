The Patriots have listed quarterback Tom Brady as questionable on the team's injury report for its Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.

Brady was limited in Friday's practice due to a right elbow injury, and it marks the first time he has appeared on the team's injury report this week.

If Brady were to miss Sunday's game, rookie Jarrett Stidham would play in his absence. Stidham has thrown for 14 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three games this season.

The Patriots are 9–1 and sit in first place in the AFC East. New England is coming off a low scoring effort in a 17–10 win over the Eagles, and Brady expressed his frustration with New England's offense following the game.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is also among the players listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Cowboys and the Patriots face off at 4:25 p.m. ET.