Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady looks to get the Patriots in sync offensively as they face the Cowboys in an intriguing conference clash on Sunday.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Patriots (9-1) looked at times like they were shaking off some rust after coming out of a bye week, but ultimately fought off the Eagles 17-10 on the road last Sunday. Brady completed 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards, but failed to record a touchdown for the third time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

New England's lone score did come from wide receiver Julian Edelman's pass to Philip Dorsett for a 15-yard go-ahead touchdown to cap the first possession of the second half. The Patriots' defense took over from there, only allowing Philadelphia to cross midfield once in seven possessions in the final two quarters to keep the Eagles' offense out of the red zone.

Despite New England's 9-1 record, which leads the AFC, the slowdown on offense for the 42-year-old Brady and the Patriots is concerning. New England ranks 25th in red zone touchdown efficiency at 48.8% and average red zone points (4.4). With 14 TD passes through 10 games, Brady is on pace to have his fewest scoring tosses in a full season since totaling 24 in 2006.

Belichick's defense, though, continues to shine. The Patriots lead the league with 19 interceptions and 28 takeaways and are tied for third with 83 points off those forced turnovers. New England also leads the NFL in scoring defense, yielding 10.8 points per game and yards allowed per game (249.9).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This game is a chance for Dallas to re-establish itself as a contender in the NFC. The Cowboys (6-4) lead the NFC East by one game over the Eagles, but also have the worst record among the four division leaders. Dallas is looking to win a third straight road game after holding off Detroit 35-27 last Sunday.

Dak Prescott notched his third 400-yard game of the season, finishing with 444 and three touchdown passes, as Dallas rolled up 509 yards overall. Michael Gallup had a career-high nine catches to go with 148 yards, while Randall Cobb also cleared the century mark with 115 yards on just four receptions.

The success of the passing game made Ezekiel Elliott a lesser player in the running game with 45 yards on 16 carries, but he did have a 17-yard scoring catch for his first receiving touchdown of the season.

Dallas has the NFL's top-ranked passing offense at 312.7 yards per game, with Prescott leading the league at 3,221 yards and tied for second with 21 TD passes. The Cowboys also top the league in overall offense at 444.6 yards per game, with Elliott bearing down on his third 1,000-yard season in four years.

The Patriots have won their last five meetings with the Cowboys, which includes a 30-6 romp in Dallas in 2015. Brady threw for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for a third. He has never lost to the Cowboys, going 4-0, while totaling 1,164 yards and nine TDs with two interceptions.