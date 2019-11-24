Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not been contacted by any NFL teams after his Nov. 16 workout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kaepernick hosted a workout for seven teams in Atlanta last week as he attempts an NFL comeback after three seasons out of the league. His representatives sent video to the 25 teams who did not attend the workout, but none of the 32 organizations have reached out to Kaepernick, per Schefter.

The 32-year-old QB addressed the media after his workout in Atlanta.

"I've been ready for three years,'' Kaepernick said. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people."

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He settled a collusion grievance with the league in February after claiming he was blackballed due to his protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

The Nevada product is 28–30 in his career with 72 touchdown passes and seven rushing touchdowns. Kaepernick led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013 before losing to the 49ers.