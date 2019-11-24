Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers may have bounced back from their first loss, but their defense is still looking to regain its swagger ahead of a key NFC showdown Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

San Francisco (9-1) looked out of sorts at times last Sunday in rallying past Arizona 36-26, with the final score hiding the team’s lackluster performance. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for a career-best 424 yards and matched a career-high with four touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Jeff Wilson with 31 seconds to play.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Garoppolo has helped pick up San Francisco’s defense, which has yielded 78 points in the last three games after holding opponents to 77 in its first three. Garoppolo has thrown for 989 yards and nine of his 18 touchdown passes in the last three contests, as the 49ers have averaged 29.3 points.

The 49ers quarterback has been able to thrive despite the absence of top receiving option and tight end George Kittle, while wideout Emmanuel Sanders shook off a rib injury to contribute three catches for 33 yards vs. Cardinals. Rookie Samuel Deebo picked up the slack against Arizona with eight receptions for a season-high 134 yards to give him back-to-back 100-yard games.

The 49ers are atop the NFC, but have both the Packers and division rival Seattle Seahawks breathing down their necks at 8-2. Minnesota is also 1 1/2 game back as the four teams fight for the top two seeds in the conference playoffs that carry a bye into the divisional round.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Green Bay is coming off its bye week and making its second trip to California hoping for a better outcome after being manhandled by the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-11, in Week 9. The Packers went into the bye on a positive note, holding off the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Nov. 10 in the more familiar conditions of cold and snow. Green Bay made a goal-line stand on the final play to preserve the win, tackling Christian McCaffrey short of the goal line.

Aaron Jones buoyed Green Bay’s offense, rushing for 93 yards on just 13 carries, while scoring all three touchdowns. It was the fourth time this season Jones scored multiple TDs in a game, 14 overall, as the Packers continue to find balance offensively instead of overly relying on Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had a solid game vs. Carolina, throwing for 233 yards without an interception. It was the second time this season he did not record a touchdown pass, but Rodgers is also 282 yards shy of his 10th season with at least 3,000.

The California native is 4-4 against the 49ers, including the playoffs and has won the last two. He threw for 425 yards and two touchdowns in rallying the Packers to a 33-30 home win last season, directing a 10-play, 81-yard drive in the final 1:07, capped by Mason Crosby’s 27-yard field goal as time expired.