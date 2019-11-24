Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The surging Oakland Raiders look for a fourth straight win to stay in the thick of the AFC wild-card chase Sunday when they face the New York Jets.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Raiders (6-4) also have a chance to move into a tie with Kansas City for the AFC West lead since the Chiefs are on their bye week. Oakland is one of only three non-division leaders in the AFC with a winning record and trails Buffalo by one game for the first wild-card slot.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jon Gruden’s team notched its first three-game winning streak since a six-game run in 2016, holding off the winless Cincinnati Bengals 17-10 at home last Sunday. Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in a 5:13 span of the second quarter, and the Raiders defense made a seven-point halftime lead stand by limiting the Bengals to a second half field goal.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen sealed the victory with his first interception and fellow rookie Josh Jacobs continued his impressive season with 112 rushing yards on 23 carries. It was the fourth 100-yard game for Jacobs, who needs 77 to become the first rookie in Raiders franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards.

Oakland also improved to 4-1 when Jacobs gets at least 20 carries compared to 2-3 when he does not reach that benchmark. He has rushed for 303 yards and three TDs during this winning streak, topping the century mark on two occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Jets (3-7) are playing their best football of the season as they seek a third-straight win. New York has recorded all three of its wins against NFC East opponents and completed that portion of its schedule with a 34-17 romp at Washington last Sunday.

Sam Darnold threw for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes, as the Jets also finished with a season-best 400 total yards. Tight end Ryan Griffin had a career-high 109 yards on five catches, highlighted by a 16-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

After averaging just 12 points in their first eight games and five offensive touchdowns in their first seven contests, the Jets have erupted for back-to-back 34-point efforts as Darnold has thrown for 523 yards and five TDs, while running for a sixth.

The Jets last won three consecutive games from Weeks 3 through 5 of the 2017 season. They also have won five straight home games over the Raiders since a 34-13 loss in 1996, but Oakland has won the last two meetings. That includes a 45-20 rout in Week 2 of the 2017 season, as Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.