Week 13 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Tate suffered a concussion against the Bears, leaving the Giants thin at the receiver position. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

With just one more week before the fantasy football playoffs commence, managers were spared in Week 12 with minimal injuries to key impact players. Plus we should get plenty of high profile players from previous week’s injuries back on the field in Week 13. More on that below.

For those that went down in Week 12 … let’s get to it

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Won’t See Them Again in 2019

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts—Ankle

Reports from Indianapolis indicate the team is placing their tight end on season-ending injured reserve. Ebron has battled ankle injuries for most of the season and apparently needs surgery on both of his ankles. Despite playing a limited number of snaps, Ebron still managed to lead the team in yards and catches (four for 44) in Week 12.

Fantasy Impact: With Ebron now presumably done for the year, Jack Doyle will see a hefty uptick in targets, but the Colts' passing game has seen a massive decline ever since quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured his MCL. Brissett’s thrown just one touchdown in his last four games and hasn’t surpassed 150 yards in his last two outings.

Might Be A While Before We See Them Again

Golden Tate, New York Giants—Concussion

The veteran receiver slammed the back of his head on the ground while catching a touchdown, his third in the last two games, in the fourth quarter against the Bears. Typically when a player suffers a concussion, I list them below in the “in the protocol” section of this article. But when it comes to an every-week fantasy starter like Tate, I wanted to elaborate and give some analysis on what to expect from the Giants receiving corps if Tate can’t play in Week 13.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fantasy Impact: Concussions have been a major problem among the Giants receivers with Sterling Shepard missing a total of six games with the same injury. Tight end Rhett Ellison is also dealing with a concussion and Evan Engram is battling a mid-foot sprain. That leaves rookie Daniel Jones with Shepard (now removed from the protocol) and rookie Darius Slayton as the only viable options outside of running back Saquon Barkley in the passing attack.

Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders—Rib, Punctured Lung

I am giving the Raiders rookie receiver the benefit of the doubt regarding his ability to return in 2019. Coach Jon Gruden said losing Renfrow is a “big, big loss for our team.” Given the severity of the injury, he realistically should be in the ‘won’t see them again in 2019.” Renfrow left the game after getting hit on an incomplete pass, but did return to action only to leave again after being tackled in the third quarter.

Fantasy Impact: Though he isn’t a staple in fantasy lineups, he was starting to come on strong and emerge as the Raiders' most consistent receiver in their run-first offense. The rookie was averaging six targets in his last four games. Fellow receivers Zay Jones and Tyrell Williams, and tight end Darren Waller, will all see more targets in Renfrow’s absence.

Should Be OK But Expect Limited Practice and a Questionable Tag

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles—Hand

With a limited group of playmakers, Wentz and the entire Eagles offense has struggled immensely. Those struggles may continue as Wentz is now dealing with a bruised right hand. He isn’t expected to miss time, but anytime a quarterback is dealing with pain in his throwing hand, it’s worth noting.

Fantasy Impact: Perhaps one of the most disappointing quarterbacks in fantasy football, Wentz’s poor play is due in large part to his unhealthy playmakers (DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor) and a lack of creativity from offensive coordinator Mike Groh. Philadelphia is sitting at 5-6 and one game behind the Cowboys for first place in the NFC East. Four of the Eagles' next five games are against opponents with losing records. If there is ever a time for Wentz to turn his year around, it’s in the final five weeks of the season.

Expected Back In Week 13

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs—Hamstring

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings—Hamstring

Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles—Ankle

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles—Shoulder

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons—Foot

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals—Hamstring

Not Expected Back In Week 13

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers—Shoulder

Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons—Knee

Injured But Not On The Fantasy Radar:

Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins—Wrist

Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins—Ribs

Paul Richardson, Washington Redskins—Hamstring