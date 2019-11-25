Fantasy Football: Week 13 Early Rankings
Week 12 isn’t officially over yet, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead. Maybe you’ve already won or lost your matchup. Maybe you’re far enough ahead that the result of Monday Night Football is meaningless. Or maybe you’re just curious. Either way, Sports Illustrated is here to give you a quick glance at the Fantasy week to come.
The following is our too-early look at Week 13 rankings. It’s a quick breakdown of the top 10 players at every crucial fantasy position for the upcoming weekend slate in PPR formats. Check back later in the week for official rankings from Kevin Hanson. Keep in mind there are three Thursday games on Thanksgiving and no teams on bye.
QUARTERBACKS
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders
- Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ Giants
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. 49ers
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Vikings
- Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins
- Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Patriots
- Tom Brady, New England Patriots @ Texans
- Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jaguars
- Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals
RUNNING BACKS
- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Redskins
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons
- Dalvin Cook, Seattle Seahawks @ Seahawks
- Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Bills
- Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets @ Bengals
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns @ Steelers
- Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers @ Giants
- Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals
- Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders @ Chiefs
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Packers
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons
- Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals
- Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jaguars
- Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers @ Giants
- Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Saints
- Julien Edelman, New England Patriots @ Texans
- DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Patriots
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jaguars
- D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
TIGHT ENDS
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders
- Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins
- Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders @ Chiefs
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers @ Ravens
- Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. 49ers
- Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers @ Broncos
- Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Packers
- Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons
- Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins
KICKERS
- Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. 49ers
- Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints, @ Falcons
- Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers @ Giants
- Nick Folk, New England Patriots @ Texans
- Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs. Saints
- Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers vs. Redskins
- Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
- Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins
DST
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins
- Carolina Panthers vs. Redskins
- New York Jets @ Bengals
- Green Bay Packers @ Giants
- Chicago Bears @ Lions
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Broncos
- Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
- Cleveland Browns @ Steelers
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Browns