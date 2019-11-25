Fantasy Football: Week 13 Early Rankings

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 isn’t officially over yet, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead. Maybe you’ve already won or lost your matchup. Maybe you’re far enough ahead that the result of Monday Night Football is meaningless. Or maybe you’re just curious. Either way, Sports Illustrated is here to give you a quick glance at the Fantasy week to come.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The following is our too-early look at Week 13 rankings. It’s a quick breakdown of the top 10 players at every crucial fantasy position for the upcoming weekend slate in PPR formats. Check back later in the week for official rankings from Kevin Hanson. Keep in mind there are three Thursday games on Thanksgiving and no teams on bye.

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ Giants Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. 49ers Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Vikings Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Patriots Tom Brady, New England Patriots @ Texans Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jaguars Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals

RUNNING BACKS

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Redskins Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons Dalvin Cook, Seattle Seahawks @ Seahawks Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Bills Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets @ Bengals Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns @ Steelers Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers @ Giants Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders @ Chiefs Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Packers

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jaguars Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers @ Giants Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Saints Julien Edelman, New England Patriots @ Texans DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Patriots Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jaguars D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders @ Chiefs George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers @ Ravens Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. 49ers Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers @ Broncos Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Packers Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints @ Falcons Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins

KICKERS

Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. 49ers Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints, @ Falcons Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers @ Giants Nick Folk, New England Patriots @ Texans Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs. Saints Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers vs. Redskins Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dolphins

DST