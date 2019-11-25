Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The twelfth Sunday of the NFL season saw the best teams continue to distance themselves from the rest of the field as the Patriots (10-1), Seahawks (9-2), Saints (9-2) and 49ers (10-1) all earned impressive victories.

Ryan Tannehill and Sam Darnold posted the most fantasy points among all quarterbacks, Leonard Fournette and Derrick Henry were sensational, while Christian McCaffrey and Michael Thomas continued their fantasy dominance.

We also witnessed NFL history once again as Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans became just the second player to begin his career with six 1,000-yard seasons, joining Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss in the record books. Also, the ageless Frank Gore (15,289) passed Barry Sanders (15,269) for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Let’s take a look back at the week that was.

Surprise of the Week

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Just where did this come from? Penny, who had 12.8 PPR fantasy points combined in the last nine weeks, erupted for 129 rushing yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 17-9 road win over the Eagles. The second-year back, who has been an afterthought thus far this season, out-touched starting RB Chris Carson 14-12 on Sunday. Penny and Seattle will return home for a Week 13 Monday night NFC showdown against the 8-3 Minnesota Vikings.

Lucky 34

New York Jets

The resurgent New York Jets won their third straight game on Sunday by beating the Oakland Raiders. Sam Darnold, Le'Veon Bell, Jamal Adams, and the rest of Gang Green seem to love the number 34. You ask why the number 34? The Jets have won all three games against the Giants, Redskins, and Raiders by scoring exactly 34 points in each game. Oh yeah, if your wondering who also wears #34 for the Jets? That would belong to CB Brian Poole, who returned a pick-six of Derek Carr in the blowout win over Oakland. Anyone care to wager that the number 34 is the Mega Ball number this week in the New York state lottery?

Biggest Busts

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

Driving rain, strong winds, and blanket coverage by Patriots top CB Stephon Gilmore lead to a recipe for disaster for one of the league's best wide receivers. Fantasy owners were let down in Week 12 by the star receiver who posted the dreaded goose-egg in Dallas' 13-9 road loss to the Patriots. This loss is the second straight disappointing fantasy performance for Cooper, who is playing at less than 100% with an ailing knee. Owners will be hoping for a Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday when the Cowboys return home against the Buffalo Bills. The boys out in Vegas have Dallas installed as 7-point favorites in early wagering.

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Carr was easily among the biggest disappointments for fantasy owners in Week 12. Carr, who had thrown for nine touchdowns over his last five games, was awful in the Raiders 34-3 blowout loss to the Jets. The veteran quarterback, who threw for a season-low 127 yards with an interception, was pulled midway through the third quarter, leaving owners in the SI Fantasy Football World Championships with a paltry 6.45 fantasy points. Carr will try and get back on track next Sunday when the Raiders go on the road to face Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs with a share of first place in the division on the line.

James White, RB, Patriots

White, who had his streak of eight consecutive double-digit PPR fantasy games snapped in Week 11 against Philadelphia, was dreadful Sunday against the Cowboys. The usually consistent pass-catching back finished Week 12 with -1 total yards on three touches. The veteran will look to bounce back in Week 13 on Sunday night when the 10-1 Patriots head on the road for a pivotal matchup against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

Top Quarterback

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

It took twelve weeks, but the brash signal-caller finally is deserving of top accolades. Mayfield, who my model listed as the top streaming option in Week 12, was outstanding throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns 41-24 win over Miami. The confident second-year quarterback, who has eight total touchdowns over his last three games, could find tougher sledding in Week 13 in a road matchup versus AFC North division foe Pittsburgh Steelers.

Top Running Back

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

We might as well leave the NFL's best fantasy player in this spot every week. The star running back was magnificent once again on Sunday against a stout Saints defense with 64 yards rushing and nine receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. The MVP candidate, who is easily the most dominant position player in all of fantasy, posted 30-plus fantasy points for the sixth time this season. With 21-plus point PPR fantasy performances in ten-of-eleven games, owners can safely depend on McCaffrey as the overall RB1 with an extremely favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Washington Redskins.

Top Wide Receiver

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

The third-year wideout, who has posted double-digit PPR fantasy points in all but one game this season, was sensational on Sunday against the Falcons. Godwin hauled in seven of eight targets for a season-high 184 yards and two touchdowns. His 37.4 points likely carried owners to a much-needed league win with the fantasy playoffs only one week away. Godwin and the Buccaneers will get a favorable matchup against a Jacksonville defense that was just torched by Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans.

The New Sheriff In Town

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

The eight-year veteran was superb on Sunday, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 40 yards and two additional scores on the ground. Tannehill, who has quietly accounted for 13 total touchdowns in his last five games, will have a prime opportunity to continue his stellar play in Week 13 with a plus-matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Stop & Take Notice

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

Moore, who has posted 17-plus PPR fantasy points in four straight games, was excellent in Sunday's 34-31 loss to New Orleans. The Carolina star wide receiver, who caught six of nine targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns, posted a season-best 31.4 fantasy points. The second-year wideout can safely be counted on by fantasy owners in Week 13, as the Panthers have a favorable meeting with a suspect Washington defense that has surrendered the eight-most passing touchdowns (20).

Allen Robinson, WR Bears

Robinson, who had posted fewer than 5.5 fantasy points in two of his last three games, posted a season-high 131 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six receptions against the Giants. Fantasy owners will be hoping the sixth-year veteran wide receiver can parlay his Week 12 success into a Thanksgiving Day feast when the Bears head to Detroit as 1-point road favorites.

Derrick Henry, RB Titans

Don't look now, but here comes one of the best second-half fantasy players over the past few seasons. Henry was dominant once again, posting his second straight two-TD game with more than 150 rushing yards. The fourth-year bruising tailback quietly ranks among the top-five among all running backs in fantasy football with 12 total touchdowns.

