Lamar Jackson passed Michael Vick as the fastest quarterback in Madden history on Tuesday. Jackson will be upgraded to a 96 speed when the Madden ratings are updated later this week.

Vick previously held the fastest speed for a QB at 95 while a member of the Falcons. The former Atlanta and Philadelphia quarterback announced Jackson's record on Twitter on Tuesday.

Jackson leads the NFL in yards per carry through 11 games. He has rushed for 876 yards on 124 attempts while finding the end zone six times on the ground.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is on pace for 1,275 rushing yards in 2019. Vick holds the QB rushing record with 1,039 rushing yards in 2006.

Jackson has been plenty efficient through the air as well in 2019. He shredded the Rams with 169 passing yards and five touchdowns in Baltimore's 45-6 win on Monday night.

The Ravens lead the AFC North at 9–2. They host the 49ers on Sunday. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET.