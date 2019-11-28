Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, general manager Chris Ballard announced on Thursday.

Ballard said Hilton is considered week-to-week after suffering a setback to his calf injury. Hilton first sustained the injury during practice on Oct. 30 and missed Indianapolis' following three games against the Steelers, Dolphins and Jaguars. He returned in a limited role last week against the Texans and played 25 offensive snaps and recorded three receptions for 18 yards.

The Colts hoped Hilton could log more playing time this weekend, but the team ruled him out after he experienced a setback to his injury on Wednesday. Earlier this season, Hilton struggled with a quad injury and missed the Colts' Week 4 contest against the Raiders.

Indianapolis will continue to rely on wide receivers Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin in Hilton's absence. He leads the Colts in rushing yards (378) and has 35 receptions and five touchdowns this season.

The Colts (6–5) will host the Titans (6–5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.