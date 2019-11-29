The Eagles have signed right tackle Lane Johnson to a four-year contract extension through 2025, the team announced on Friday.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the extension is worth $72 million and includes $54.595 million guaranteed. Garafolo noted it is the largest contract for an NFL offensive lineman in history on a per-year and guarantee basis.

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown held the previous record for most guaranteed money at signing at $36.25 million.

Johnson was in the middle of a five-year, $56 million contract he signed in 2016. He has spent all seven years of his NFL career with the Eagles, who selected him with the fourth overall pick of the 2013 draft. The Oklahoma product earned Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018 after establishing himself as a top right tackle in the league.

Johnson was named an All-Pro in 2017 and played through a Grade 2 MCL sprain and high ankle sprain on his left leg last season. He missed last week's game against the Seahawks with a concussion but has cleared the NFL's protocol to return this weekend vs. the Dolphins.

Johnson's extension is the latest for the Eagles, who have also signed new deals with right guard Brandon Brooks, long snapper Rick Lovato and kicker Jake Elliott this month.