Free-agent wideout Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after he was stabbed Friday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at his apartment, and had to undergo surgery.

Pryor hasn’t played at all during the 2019 NFL regular season. He’s been with five teams in seven career seasons, and was last with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills back in 2018.