A potential Super Bowl preview will take place in Baltimore when the 49ers roll into town to take on the Ravens. Both teams are red hot and near the top of their respective conferences. Playoff positioning will be on the line in this battle between teams who have been close to flawless on the season.

How to Watch 49ers vs Ravens:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

San Francisco enters the game after a convincing home win over the Packers. The Niners played brilliantly on both sides of the ball, holding the potent Packers offense to 198 total yards. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had an efficient performance, completing 14 of 20 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. After one of the biggest wins of the 2019 season, the Niners will need to play at the same high level to get a win in Baltimore.

The Ravens are playing the game on a short week after dominating the Rams on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12 with a 45–6 win. They come into the game with one of the frontrunners for the league's MVP award on their side. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been incredible for the Ravens this season, leading the team in passing and rushing, with his improvement being one of the main reasons for the Ravens' leap forward in 2019. In Monday's game, he went 15-for-20 with five touchdowns, along with 95 yards rushing on eight carries.