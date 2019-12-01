Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield headed to the locker room after injuring his thumb on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree's face mask during the second quarter of Sunday's game. Mayfield re-entered the game in the third quarter.

Garrett Gilbert entered the game as the team's backup quarterback with seven seconds remaining in the first half.

Mayfield had 10 of 17 passes completed for 98 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to Kareem Hunt.

The Steelers and Browns were tied 10–10 at halftime.