    Baker Mayfield Briefly Exits Game After Injuring Thumb

    Author:
    Publish date:
    Baker Mayfield heads to the locker room early after suffering an apparent injury to his hand against the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the second quarter at Heinz Field.

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield headed to the locker room after injuring his thumb on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree's face mask during the second quarter of Sunday's game. Mayfield re-entered the game in the third quarter.

    Garrett Gilbert entered the game as the team's backup quarterback with seven seconds remaining in the first half.

    Mayfield had 10 of 17 passes completed for 98 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to Kareem Hunt.

    The Steelers and Browns were tied 10–10 at halftime.

    YOU MAY LIKE

    baker-mayfield-browns-2018.jpg
    NFL

    In Cleveland, it is time for Baker Mayfield

    Hue Jackson’s game management in the final seconds on Sunday spoke volumes about the lack of trust in his QB. The Browns have the talent, and this year they have the offensive system in place to get some wins. Do they need a different quarterback under center?