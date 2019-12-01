Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Family has been top of mind lately for Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby. On Friday, Crosby’s sister-in-law died after a three-year fight with ovarian cancer. He flew to Texas to be with his family then joined his teammates in New Jersey on Saturday ahead of the team’s game against the New York Giants.

In Green Bay’s 31-13 win over New York on Sunday, Crosby nailed all five of his kicks—a 47-yard field goal and four extra points—before flying back to Texas to re-join his family.

“In this situation, I’m just trying to be a rock, be there for my brother and for Brittany’s family and trying to be whatever I can,” Crosby said after the Packers’ win. “Be available, be there as much as possible and support them.”

His sister-in-law's death follows an emotional year for Crosby as his wife, Molly, was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer this summer.

“Cancer takes a toll, but our family’s goal has been to stay connected and not let it overtake our lives and relationships,” the Packers’ kicker wrote in a first-person story for SI.com.

On the field, Green Bay’s kicker is in the midst of a bounce-back season following his inconsistent 2018 campaign. But Crosby writes that he’s learned to prioritize what's most important to him.

“We don’t let the cancer become our focus, but instead we allow it to shift our priorities by putting the things that really matter front and center in our lives and by being fully present each and every moment with the people who matter most.”