The Raiders have been playing catch up in the AFC West since a disastrous second quarter at home against the Chiefs in Week 2. Oakland finally gets its chance to pull even in Sunday's rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes dissected Oakland (6-5) in Kansas City's 28-10 road victory Sept. 15 after falling behind 10-0. Mahomes finished with 443 yards passing for the Chiefs (7-4) while Demarcus Robinson had career highs of six catches for 172 yards.

The Chiefs have been up and down at times while dealing with injuries throughout their offense, including one to Mahomes. The AFC West leaders are coming off their bye week as healthy as they have been all season. Kansas City, though, is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since starting the season 4-0.

Mahomes, who is on the fringes of the MVP race behind Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Seattle's Russell Wilson, has thrown for 2,808 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games. He has demolished Oakland's secondary, winning all three career matchups. He's thrown for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs with just one interception, and 15 of his 67 completions in those games have gone for 25 or more yards.

The bye week came at an opportune time for top wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed most of Kansas City's 24-17 victory in Week 11 over the Chargers with a hamstring injury. Hill, who is second on the Chiefs with 543 receiving yards despite playing just seven games, also missed the first game between the teams with a collarbone injury.

The Raiders, who are one of four AFC teams at 6-5 entering play this week, appeared to have been caught looking ahead to this game as they were manhandled 34-3 by the suddenly resurgent Jets on the road last Sunday.

Daniel Carson staked Oakland to an early lead, capping the opening possession with a 48-yard field goal, but it went all downhill from there. The Raiders finished with a season-low 208 total yards as their three-game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Things were so bad that coach Jon Gruden opted to pull starting quarterback David Carr late in the third quarter with the game out of reach. Carr finished 15 of 27 for 127 yards and threw a pick-six that accounted for New York’s final touchdown.

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs was a non-factor, finishing with a season-low 34 yards on just 10 carries. The first-round pick did move within 43 yards of becoming the first rookie in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards, and he also had 99 on just 12 carries in the first meeting vs. Kansas City.

The Chiefs have won four straight and nine of the last 10 overall against their division rivals and also carry a six-game home winning streak over the Raiders into this contest. Oakland has not won at Arrowhead Stadium since a 26-16 triumph in 2012.