Week 13 Inactives: T.Y. Hilton, Matt Breida Out

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as the playoff race begins in the first week of December.

Who will be on the sidelines as their team battles for postseason positioning? Check out the key inactives for Sunday's slate below.

Week 13 Inactives

• Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

• Colts RB Marlon Mack

• Colts WR Parris Campbell

• Titans WR Tajae Sharpe

• Jets LB C.J. Mosley

• Bengals WR A.J. Green

• Browns S Damarious Randall

• Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

• Steelers RB James Conner

• Eagles RB Jordan Howard

• Redskins WR Paul Richardson

• Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan

• Giants WR Golden Tate

• Giants TE Evan Engram

• Giants S Jabril Peppers

• Jaguars LB Myles Jac