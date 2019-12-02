Fantasy Football: Week 14 Early Rankings

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 isn’t officially over yet, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead. Maybe you’ve already won or lost your matchup. Maybe you’re far enough ahead that the result of Monday Night Football is meaningless. Or maybe you’re just curious. Either way, Sports Illustrated is here to give you a quick glance at the Fantasy week to come.

The following is our early look at Week 14 rankings. It’s a quick breakdown of the top 10 players at every crucial fantasy position for the upcoming weekend slate in PPR formats. Check back later in the week for official rankings from Kevin Hanson.

QUARTERBACKS

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens @ Bills Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Broncos Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Chiefs Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks @ Rams Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Bears Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Colts Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants

RUNNING BACKS

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers @ Falcons Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Lions Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Bears Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. 49ers Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans @ Raiders Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. Dolphins Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chargers Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Titans

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. 49ers Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Broncos Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seahawks Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Panthers Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Colts Julien Edelman, New England Patriots vs. Chiefs Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers @ Jaguars D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers @ Falcons

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers @ Saints Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens @ Bills Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers @ jaguars Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Titans Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Eagles Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts @ Buccaneers Ryan Griffin, New York Jets vs. Dolphins Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants

KICKERS

Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seahawks Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens @ Bills Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers @ Falcons Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. 49ers Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs. Panthers Matt Prater, Detroit Lions @ Vikings Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals vs. Steelers Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Colts

