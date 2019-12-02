Fantasy Football: Week 14 Early Rankings
Week 13 isn’t officially over yet, but it’s never too early to take a look ahead. Maybe you’ve already won or lost your matchup. Maybe you’re far enough ahead that the result of Monday Night Football is meaningless. Or maybe you’re just curious. Either way, Sports Illustrated is here to give you a quick glance at the Fantasy week to come.
The following is our early look at Week 14 rankings. It’s a quick breakdown of the top 10 players at every crucial fantasy position for the upcoming weekend slate in PPR formats. Check back later in the week for official rankings from Kevin Hanson.
QUARTERBACKS
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens @ Bills
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots
- Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Broncos
- Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Chiefs
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks @ Rams
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Bears
- Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Colts
- Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
- Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants
RUNNING BACKS
- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers @ Falcons
- Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Lions
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
- Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins
- Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Bears
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. 49ers
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans @ Raiders
- Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. Dolphins
- Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chargers
- Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Titans
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. 49ers
- Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins
- DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Broncos
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seahawks
- Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Panthers
- Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots
- Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Colts
- Julien Edelman, New England Patriots vs. Chiefs
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers @ Jaguars
- D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers @ Falcons
TIGHT ENDS
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs @ Patriots
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers @ Saints
- Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens @ Bills
- Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers @ jaguars
- Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Titans
- Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Eagles
- Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts @ Buccaneers
- Ryan Griffin, New York Jets vs. Dolphins
- Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants
KICKERS
- Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seahawks
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens @ Bills
- Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers @ Falcons
- Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins
- Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. 49ers
- Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs. Panthers
- Matt Prater, Detroit Lions @ Vikings
- Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
- Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals vs. Steelers
- Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Colts
DST
- Green Bay Packers vs. Redskins
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants
- Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Lions
- New York Jets vs. Dolphins
- Houston Texans vs. Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens @ Bills
- Dallas Cowboys @ Bears
- Indianapolis Colts @ Buccaneers
- New England Patriots vs. Chiefs