Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is planning to have foot surgery, according to the NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon.

The 30-year-old Newton hasn't played since Carolina's loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2. His season ended after the Panthers placed Newton on injured reserve on Nov. 5 following his visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay. After seeing the specialist, Newton decided to not undergo surgery but to continue rehabbing his foot.

After Newton's season ended, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said it was "impossible to put a timetable on this injury."

Five days after Newton landed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport reported the quarterback was considering surgery, which could have a recovery time of eight to 10 weeks. Rapoport added that it was "highly unlikely that [Newton will] be with the Panthers in 2020." Carolina could trade Newton, who is set to earn $18.6 million in 2020 and has a $2 million option bonus.

Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season and later had surgery on his right shoulder. He has battled a Lisfranc foot injury this year after sustaining a mild foot sprain in the preseason before re-aggravating it against Tampa Bay. In two games this season, Newton has completed 56.2% of his passes for 572 yards with zero touchdowns.