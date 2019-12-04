    Fantasy Football: Week 14 RB PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

    Here are FullTime Fantasy's top 71 running backs for Week 14 of the 2019 season.
    Week 14 fantasy football RB PPR rankings:

    • RB1 Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL

    • RB2 Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. DET

    • RB3 Todd Gurley II, LAR vs. SEA

    • RB4 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI

    • RB5 Nick Chubb, CLE vs. CIN

    • RB6 Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. MIA

    • RB7 James White, NE vs. KC

    • RB8 Alvin Kamara, NO vs. SF

    • RB9 Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. LAC

    • RB10 Devonta Freeman CAR

    • RB11 Melvin Gordon III, LAC @ JAX

    • RB12 Aaron Jones, GB vs. WAS

    • RB13 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. WAS

    • RB14 Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI

    • RB15 Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK

    • RB16 Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. CIN

    • RB17 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. BAL

    • RB18 Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAX

    • RB19 Sony Michel, NE vs. KC

    • RB20 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYG

    • RB21 Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR

    • RB22 Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF

    • RB23 Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. TEN

    • RB24 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU

    • RB25 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. DAL

    • RB26 Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE

    • RB27 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. DEN

    • RB28 Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. ARI

    • RB29 Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO

    • RB30 LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE

    • RB31 Ronald Jones II, TB vs. IND

    • RB32 Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ

    • RB33 Benny Snell, PIT vs. ARI

    • RB34 Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB

    • RB35 Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. PIT

    • RB36 Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU

    • RB37 Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO

    • RB38 Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR

    • RB39 Jonathan Williams, IND @ TB

    • RB40 Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE

    • RB41 David Johnson, ARI vs. PIT

    • RB42 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. DEN

    • RB43 David Montgomery, CHI vs. DAL

    • RB44 Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB

    • RB45 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NYG

    • RB46 Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB

    • RB47 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. DET

    • RB48 Brian Hill, ATL vs. CAR

    • RB49 Peyton Barber, TB vs. IND

    • RB50 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. KC

    • RB51 J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN

    • RB52 Frank Gore, BUF vs, BAL

    • RB53 Myles Gaskin, MIA @ NYJ

    • RB54 Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF

    • RB55 Ty Johnson, DET @ MIN

    • RB56 Latavius Murray, NO vs, SF

    • RB57 Jalen Richard, OAK vs. TEN

    • RB58 Dion Lewis, TEN @ OAK

    • RB59 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE

    • RB60 Matt Breida, SF @ NO

    • RB61 Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI

    • RB62 Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN

    • RB63 Chris Thompson, WAS @ GB

    • RB64 Kyle Juszczyk, SF @ NO

    • RB65 DeAndre Washington, OAK vs. TEN

    • RB66 Bilal Powell, NYJ vs. MIA

    • RB67 Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs. IND

    • RB68 Jordan Wilkins, IND @ TB

    • RB69 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SEA

    • RB70 Justice Hill, BAL @ BUF

    • RB71 Wayne Gallman Jr., NYG @ PHI

