Fantasy Football: Week 14 RB PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy.
Week 14 fantasy football RB PPR rankings:
- RB1 Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL
RB2 Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. DET
RB3 Todd Gurley II, LAR vs. SEA
RB4 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI
RB5 Nick Chubb, CLE vs. CIN
RB6 Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. MIA
RB7 James White, NE vs. KC
RB8 Alvin Kamara, NO vs. SF
RB9 Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. LAC
- RB10 Devonta Freeman CAR
RB11 Melvin Gordon III, LAC @ JAX
RB12 Aaron Jones, GB vs. WAS
RB13 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. WAS
RB14 Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI
RB15 Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK
RB16 Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. CIN
RB17 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. BAL
RB18 Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAX
RB19 Sony Michel, NE vs. KC
RB20 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYG
RB21 Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR
RB22 Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF
RB23 Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. TEN
RB24 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU
RB25 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. DAL
RB26 Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE
RB27 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. DEN
RB28 Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. ARI
RB29 Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO
RB30 LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE
RB31 Ronald Jones II, TB vs. IND
RB32 Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ
RB33 Benny Snell, PIT vs. ARI
RB34 Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB
RB35 Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. PIT
RB36 Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU
RB37 Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO
RB38 Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR
RB39 Jonathan Williams, IND @ TB
RB40 Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE
- RB41 David Johnson, ARI vs. PIT
RB42 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. DEN
RB43 David Montgomery, CHI vs. DAL
RB44 Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB
RB45 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NYG
RB46 Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB
RB47 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. DET
RB48 Brian Hill, ATL vs. CAR
RB49 Peyton Barber, TB vs. IND
RB50 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. KC
RB51 J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN
RB52 Frank Gore, BUF vs, BAL
RB53 Myles Gaskin, MIA @ NYJ
RB54 Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF
RB55 Ty Johnson, DET @ MIN
RB56 Latavius Murray, NO vs, SF
RB57 Jalen Richard, OAK vs. TEN
RB58 Dion Lewis, TEN @ OAK
RB59 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE
RB60 Matt Breida, SF @ NO
RB61 Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI
RB62 Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN
RB63 Chris Thompson, WAS @ GB
RB64 Kyle Juszczyk, SF @ NO
RB65 DeAndre Washington, OAK vs. TEN
RB66 Bilal Powell, NYJ vs. MIA
RB67 Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs. IND
RB68 Jordan Wilkins, IND @ TB
RB69 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SEA
RB70 Justice Hill, BAL @ BUF
RB71 Wayne Gallman Jr., NYG @ PHI