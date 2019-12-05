Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 14 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and flex.

Week 14 fantasy football kicker rankings:

K1: Justin Tucker, BAL @ BUF

K2: Mason Crosby, GB vs WAS

K3: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs SEA

K4: Wil Lutz, NO vs SF

K5: Harrison Butker, KC @ NE

K6: Jake Elliott, PHI vs NYG

K7: Matt Gay, TB vs IND

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

K8: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs CAR

K9: Dan Bailey, MIN vs DET

K10: Jason Myers, SEA @ LAR

K11: Michael Badgley, LAC @ JAC

K12: Austin Seibert, CLE vs CIN

K13: Robbie Gould, SF @ NO

K14: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs DEN

K15: Brett Maher, DAL @ CHI

K16: Joey Slye, CAR @ ATL

K17: Chris Boswell, PIT @ ARI

K18: Josh Lambo, JAC vs LAC

K19: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs PIT

K20: Adam Vinatieri, IND @ TB

More Advice From SI Fantasy

—Jamie Eisner’s Waiver Wire highlights the players you should be picking up



—Dr. Roto’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em can help with your tougher lineup decisions

—Frankie Taddeo’s Week 14 Injury Report on the players who got hurt in Week 13

—Frankie Taddeo’s Streaming Options could make or break your playoff run.

—Jamie Eisner’s Stock Watch on players trending up and down

—Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report pulls fantasy nuggets out of the Week 13 data