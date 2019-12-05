Fantasy Football: Week 14 Kicker Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, defense and flex.
Week 14 fantasy football kicker rankings:
K1: Justin Tucker, BAL @ BUF
K2: Mason Crosby, GB vs WAS
K3: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs SEA
K4: Wil Lutz, NO vs SF
K5: Harrison Butker, KC @ NE
K6: Jake Elliott, PHI vs NYG
K7: Matt Gay, TB vs IND
K8: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs CAR
K9: Dan Bailey, MIN vs DET
K10: Jason Myers, SEA @ LAR
K11: Michael Badgley, LAC @ JAC
K12: Austin Seibert, CLE vs CIN
K13: Robbie Gould, SF @ NO
K14: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs DEN
K15: Brett Maher, DAL @ CHI
K16: Joey Slye, CAR @ ATL
K17: Chris Boswell, PIT @ ARI
K18: Josh Lambo, JAC vs LAC
K19: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs PIT
K20: Adam Vinatieri, IND @ TB
