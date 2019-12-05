    Fantasy Football: Week 14 Kicker Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 14 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Week 14 fantasy football kicker rankings:

    K1: Justin Tucker, BAL @ BUF

    K2: Mason Crosby, GB vs WAS

    K3: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs SEA

    K4: Wil Lutz, NO vs SF

    K5: Harrison Butker, KC @ NE

    K6: Jake Elliott, PHI vs NYG

    K7: Matt Gay, TB vs IND

    K8: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs CAR

    K9: Dan Bailey, MIN vs DET

    K10: Jason Myers, SEA @ LAR

    K11: Michael Badgley, LAC @ JAC

    K12: Austin Seibert, CLE vs CIN

    K13: Robbie Gould, SF @ NO

    K14: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs DEN

    K15: Brett Maher, DAL @ CHI

    K16: Joey Slye, CAR @ ATL

    K17: Chris Boswell, PIT @ ARI

    K18: Josh Lambo, JAC vs LAC

    K19: Zane Gonzalez, ARI vs PIT

    K20: Adam Vinatieri, IND @ TB

