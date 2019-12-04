Making the correct lineup choices is never more important than those made over the next three weeks of the fantasy playoffs. Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners must resist the temptation to overreact to the previous week. For example, many owners were burned in Week 13 by highly-ranked players like Ronald Jones (0.8 PPR points), Sammy Watkins (0) and Marquise Brown (1.8). If you have underperforming players in your starting lineup, or have possible major injuries, you need to be aggressive. If you stream the right player, it could be the difference between surviving in the first round of the playoffs or watching your rival owners move on in the quest for a championship. Here are several players to consider streaming in Week 14.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz, PHI (at NYG)

My model projected Wentz (started in 48% of leagues) as the top streaming option last week and the predicative formula proved to be accurate yet again. The veteran signal caller, who had struggled recently, failing to throw multiple touchdown passes in five straight games, was at the top of his game against Miami. Wentz threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns en route to the seventh-most fantasy points among all quarterbacks in Week 13. My model once again projects Wentz as a player with a tremendous ceiling in Week 14 with a plus-matchup against a Giants defense that has allowed Lions QB Matthew Stafford, Dallas QB Dak Prescott and Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers to each throw three-plus touchdowns in recent weeks. Fire up Wentz once again as the top streaming option among all quarterbacks in the opening round of the fantasy playoffs.

Running Backs

Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs DET)

This would be the biggest no-brainer should star RB Dalvin Cook be forced to miss Week 14 with a shoulder injury. The Vikings could decide to play it safe with their franchise running back and give Cook’s shoulder an extra week to heal in a game the experts out in Vegas are predicting as a cake-walk with a near two-touchdown spread. Should this transpire, Mattison would immediately come off all fantasy benches and become an elite RB1 against a weak Lions defense that ranks 23rd against the run (allowing 4.4 yards per rush).

James White, NE (vs KC)

The normally dependable running back, known for his pass-catching prowess, was a huge bust back in Week 12 against Dallas with -1 total yards from scrimmage. However, the veteran responded in Week 13 with a monster game, posting 37.7 PPR fantasy points against the Texans. White, who had produced nine consecutive double-digit PPR fantasy performances to open the season, had tailed off in recent weeks prior to last Sunday night. It should also be noted that White also finished with more carries than starting RB Sony Michel for only the second time all season, and looks to have earned significant touches with the arrival of the fantasy playoffs. In Week 14, the Patriots get a favorable matchup against a porous 30th-ranked Chiefs defense that is surrendering 5.1 yards per rush to opposing running backs.

Wide Receivers

DeVante Parker, MIA (at NYJ)

There may not be a more productive fantasy wideout that is failing to garner respect among the pundits. Parker, started in less than 46% of leagues, has produced nine consecutive 11-plus PPR fantasy performances. He was dominant in Week 13, posting a season-high 34.9 points. The former first-round pick back in 2015, who ranks as WR21 among all wideouts in fantasy, is having a career year. The veteran has an extremely safe floor and high ceiling as a dependable streaming option in Week 13 against a 19th-ranked Jets defense that could be without star safety Jamal Adams in the secondary.

Sterling Shephard, NYG (at PHI)

The fourth-year receiver has seen 16 targets over his last two games since returning from a concussion. Shepard (started in only 20% of leagues) scored his first touchdown since back in Week 3 in the snow against the Packers. With fellow wideout Golden Tate possibly sitting again, Shephard has a high ceiling and favorable matchup against Philadelphia in Week 14. Facing one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses, one which has allowed the eighth-most passing touchdowns (22) this season, Shepard is a trustworthy streaming option in Week 14.

Tight End

Jack Doyle, IND (at TB)

Doyle, started in less than 45% of leagues, saw a team-high 11 targets in his first game not splitting time with Eric Ebron (Injured Reserve). The veteran caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. Doyle has now scored a touchdown in three of his last five games, and is a top-10 streaming option against a 31st-ranked Tampa Bay defense. The Buccaneers have surrendered seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. Now that the tight end targets belong solely to Doyle, don’t be surprised if he finds the end zone again.

Kicker

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs CAR)

Koo, started in 36% of leagues, is 12-of-14 on field goals since taking over kicking duties from Matt Bryant. Expect plenty of scoring opportunities for Koo in Week 14 against Carolina. The experts in Vegas have listed the game as the one of the highest point totals (48) on the board this Sunday. Not to mention, the kickers get the added luxury of not having to face any inclement weather playing inside the Mercedes-Benz dome. The implied point-total indicates increased red zone opportunities for Koo against a vulnerable Panthers defense that has allowed 29-plus points in three straight games.

D/ST

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

The Vikings D/ST, started in less than 18% of leagues, have a great matchup in Week 14 against rookie QB David Blough and the Lions. Even though Blough was surprisingly efficient in his NFL debut on Thanksgiving against the Bears, we all know that now that there is film on the young signal-caller teams will make adjustments.

In Week 14, the Lions will have to go on the road to Minnesota in a game the experts out in Vegas are predicting won’t be close evidenced by the 13-point spread. Fantasy owners should stream the Vikings D/ST with confidence as the top streaming unit with an extremely favorable matchup.

