Week 14 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Dalvin Cook has been one of the most productive players in fantasy football this season. John Froschauer/AP/Shutterstock

The Monday night game between Seattle and Minnesota left us with a potential injury that would have a colossal impact on the 2019 fantasy football playoffs.

For all those that went down in Week 13 … let’s get to it.

Injury that could change the fantasy playoff landscape

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings—Shoulder: The Vikings star running back was forced to leave the Monday night game against Seattle in the third quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury. Cook has been a fantasy stud, posting the second-most points among all running backs, trailing only the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey.

Fantasy Impact: No doubt fantasy owners will be waiting with baited breath as the team releases medical updates on Cook’s condition as the week progresses. The third-year running back has likely carried many fantasy teams to playoff berths, so should he be forced to miss any time over the next three weeks, the fantasy football playoff landscape could be turned on its head. The biggest beneficiaries of a significant injury to Cook would be owners of rookie Alexander Mattison who would immediately come off fantasy benches into RB1 status with plus-matchups against Detroit in Week 14 and Green Bay in Week 16. The Lions (30th) and the Packers (22nd) have both struggled mightily against the run.

Should Be OK But Expect Limited Practice and a Questionable Tag

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons—Shoulder: The star wide receiver burned fantasy owners by suddenly sitting out on Thanksgiving night against the Saints. Although he has not scored a touchdown since back in Week 3 against the Colts, the fantasy stud has still posted 10-plus PPR fantasy points in six consecutive games.

Fantasy Impact: According to reports, Jones would most likely have suited up in Week 13 if the Falcons were playing on Sunday as opposed to Thursday. Fantasy owners will be hoping Jones is fully over his shoulder ailment in time for a Week 14 matchup with the Panthers, who have struggled stopping opposing top wideouts over the last month. Green Bay’s Davante Adams (18.8 PPR points), New Orleans' Michael Thomas (26.1 PPR points) and Atlanta teammate Calvin Ridley (28.3 PPR points) each have recorded monster games in recent weeks. Jones had a solid performance himself back in Week 11 with six receptions for 91 yards against Carolina.

Won’t See Them Again in 2019

TJ Hockenson, Detroit Lions—Ankle: The Lions placed their rookie tight end on season-ending injured reserve. Hockenson has tried to play through the pain for the better part of the last month, but with Detroit out of playoff contention, the club has decided to shut down the talented first-round pick for the remainder of 2019.

Fantasy Impact: With Hockenson now done for the year, the Lions will turn to former Steelers TE Jesse James. Despite the veteran experience, James should not be trusted in any playoff lineups with the unproven David Blough leading the way under center on the road in Week 14 at Minnesota.

Expected Back In Week 14

Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers—Ankle

John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals—Clavicle

Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons—Knee

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis—Ankle

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings—Hamstring

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles—Shoulder

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts—Hand

Not Expected Back In Week 14

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers—Shoulder

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions—Back

Taylor Gabriel, Chicago Bears—Concussion

Injured But Not On The Fantasy Radar:

Darrell Williams, Kansas City Chiefs—Hamstring

Trey Quinn, Washington Redskins—Concussion

Kalen Ballage, Miami Dolphins—Leg

Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee Titans—Hamstring

Donte Pettis, San Francisco 49ers—Knee