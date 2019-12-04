Fantasy Football: Week 14 Target and Snap Report

Looking at the statistical trends behind the numbers that can help uncover fantasy value.

This week's standout list of snap and target data could provide a snapshot of the players that will shine brightest during the fantasy playoffs. If you qualified for your postseason, the final step is making the correct lineup calls. Always go with your gut. Pay close attention to the current trends while also mindful of players that haven't peaked yet and are in a position to finish strong due to injury or opportunity. This week's list is in no particular order, and hopefully, you'll find that beauty in the eye of the beholder.

The bold numbers indicate standout performance data.

PLAYER: SNAP % / TARGET % / TOUCH %

RB James White: 78.2 / 16.2 / 32.4

WR DeVante Parker: 81.9 / 16.9 / 11.9

WR Kenny Golladay: 96.1 / 6.8 / 5.5

RB Raheem Mostert: 73.7 / 4.8 / 50

RB Derrick Henry: 75 / 6.7 / 64.4

WR Alshon Jeffery: 90.1 / 25 / 14.1

WR Courtland Sutton: 98.2 / 8.9 / 7.1

WR Davante Adams: 77.6 / 11.5 / 19.2

RB Peyton Barber: 39.5 / 0 / 56.7

RB Todd Gurley: 68.4 / 1.9 / 37

WR Robert Woods: 84.8 / 28.4 / 19.4

WR James Washington: 71 / 9.1 / 9.1

WR Cole Beasley: 88.1 / 11.9 / 10.2

TE Tyler Higbee: 91.1 / 11.1 / 9.7

RB Miles Sanders: 87.3 / 8.1 / 35.5

WR Allen Lazard: 55.2 / 8.1 / 8.1

RB Devin Singletary: 77.6 / 7.7 / 32.7

RB Adrian Peterson: 35.9 / 4.3 / 56.5

RB Benny Snell Jr: 37.1 / 4.3 / 73.9

RB Darwin Thompson: 35.8 / 0 / 45.8

RB Duke Johnson: 67.9 / 15.8 / 36.8

TE Mark Andrews: 43.1 / 21.4 / 10.7

RB LeSean McCoy: 35.8 / 12.5 / 33.3

RB David Montgomery: 61.5 / 5 / 45

RB Austin Ekeler: 53 / 14.3 / 37.1

RB Nyheim Hines: 43.1 / 6.5 / 19.4

WR Kenny Stills: 67.9 / 10.5 / 7.9

WR Adam Humphries: 38.3 / 8.7 / 4.3

RB Josh Jacobs: 56.7 / 0 / 50

RB Patrick Laird: 59.7 / 11.6 / 32.6

RB Rashaad Penny: 46.7 / 14.3 / 54.3

RB Chris Carson: 52 / 5.1 / 61.5

RB Dalvin Cook: 43.6 / 16.7 / 50

TE Jared Cook: 58 / 20.7 / 10.3

RB Kareem Hunt: 65.2 / 11.1 / 26.7

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside: 27 / 7.4 / 3.7

RB Alexander Mattison: 49.1 / 18.5 / 29.6

TE Mike Gesicki: 73.6 / 13.2 / 9.4

WR Anthony Miller: 86.2 / 23.2 / 16.1

RB Joe Mixon: 78.8 / 7.7 / 44.2

Don't be surprised by Rashaad's Penny's last season surge. He's a 2018 first-round pick. He should be kicking ass. Seattle will continue to be a run-first team, and with the defense making more plays, the 'Hawks will use a 1-2 RB combo to close out the season. Carson owners should also feel confident, peep his numbers this week above.



Anthony Miller has 33 targets over his last three games. The Bears offense, which sucked all year, is showing signs of life at the right time.



The legend of DeVante Parker lives. Three years ago, there were swirlings that Parker was unrecoverable during Dolphins camp. Fantasy football drafters used their 5th round pick on Parker for years and failed. This year Parker was a late-round flier and is finally living up to the legend. Parker looked like AJ Green in is prime last week vs. the Eagles. With veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick slinging the rock with nothing to lose, Parker could be a playoff beast.



Kenny Golladay on Thanksgiving horror stories continue to pile in, as many fantasy owners had the Lions' top WR benched. Don't bench studs in Week 13 is the lesson learned.

Derrick Henry looks like the best RB in football right now. Drafters who took and stayed patient with Henry, I tip my hat to you.

Benny Snell Jr has 37 rush attempts in his last two games. With Arizona and the Jets in two of the three playoff weeks on tap, Snell is poised to help teams advance in the fantasy playoffs.

Courtland Sutton is showing some Roddy White fantasy resilience. White continually produced fantasy numbers year after year with several different QBs before Matt Ryan. Sutton reminds me of the same pedigree, with three different Bronco QBs starting games this year, Sutton continues to produce.



Robert Woods's 28% touch percentage was one of the most eye-opening stats of the week. Woods has 28 targets and 269 yards receiving over his last two games.

Let's chalk one up for the revenge game bonus with Cole Beasley. Not only did Buffalo feature Beasley vs. his former team, but he also obtained his first 100-plus receiving yard game of the season vs. Dallas. Let's see if Beasley can maintain his current hot streak in a three-week playoff matchup that features the Steelers, Ravens, and Patriots.



Tyler Higbee (who was featured in our Week 13 starts) had a monster game. Keep tabs on Gerald Everett's injury status. With the emphasis the Rams are showing incorporating the TE of late, Higbee should continue to produce, especially if Everett remains sidelined.



Austin Ekeler is an excellent football player. If you watched the Chargers over the last month, you could argue Ekeler is more dynamic than Melvin Gordon. If Gordon moves on from LA next season, don't forget that Ekeler would be very valuable in 2020 drafts.



Kareem Hunt is averaging 14.07 PPR points and has double-digit scores in all four games since his return from suspension.



